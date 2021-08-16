Lindsay Ellingson and Sean Clayton Expecting Second Baby: 'Our Family Is Growing'

"Can't believe we are half way to baby #2," Lindsay Ellingson wrote, as she announced that she and husband Sean Clayton are pregnant with their second child

Lindsay Ellingson is preparing for a new addition.

The model and entrepreneur, 36, revealed her growing baby bump on Saturday, as she announced on Instagram that she and husband Sean Clayton are pregnant with their second baby.

"Our family is growing!" Ellingson started in the caption, posting some cute family photos taken by her mother.

"Can't believe we are half way to baby #2," she continued. "Carter has no clue but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies. Portraits by my mom! Thank you for helping us share this news."

Ellingson and Clayton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina in July 2014. The medical equipment sales rep popped the question over Thanksgiving in 2013.

"Yes, it's true," Ellingson told PEOPLE that December. "My love proposed last month and I couldn't be happier!"

They welcomed their first child, 15-month-old son Carter John, last May.

"Overall, it was a really smooth and safe delivery," Ellingson told PEOPLE at the time, adding that she was initially "nervous" because she wasn't able to get an epidural, after having spinal fusion surgery to treat her scoliosis.

"When the anesthesiologist said an epidural wasn't possible because of my spinal fusion, it was like this moment of empowerment," she said. "I was so nervous, but my fear quickly turned into determination for my baby. My husband Sean was with me every step of the way and encouraging me through the whole process."

"We are so grateful to welcome this little angel into our lives. The journey has been full of many emotions, both tears and laughter, and every feeling in between," Ellingson added.

Ellingson suffered the loss of another pregnancy in 2019, which she opened up about to PEOPLE last May.

"I had a late-term loss last year, which was devastating, and I just felt like my body needed to finish what it started," she said. "I started doing guided meditations as a way to work towards healing and manifesting this dream. Within a few months, I had a feeling that I was pregnant again."