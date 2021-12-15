The couple is also parents to 19-month-old son Carter

Lindsay Ellingson and Sean Clayton Welcome Second Baby, Son Roen: 'Our Hearts Are So Full'

Lindsay Ellingson is a boy mom of two!

The model, 37, and husband Sean Clayton welcomed their second child together, son Roen Allen Clayton, on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11:13 p.m. she announced on Instagram Wednesday.

Baby Roen joins big brother Carter John, 19 months, whom the couple welcomed in May 2020.

"And just like that… Roen Allen Clayton was born on 12/11 at 11:13pm," Ellingson captioned a sweet series of photos of her newborn at the hospital. "Our hearts are so full and we can't wait to see Roen and Carter grow together, they will be BFFs for life! 🤍👶🏼✨"

Fellow models and new moms Emily DiDonato and Martha Hunt both offered congratulatory messages in the comments sections of the post.

Ellingson first announced the exciting news that she and Clayton were expecting their second child together back in August.

"Our family is growing!" Ellingson wrote on Instagram, posting some cute family photos taken by her mother.

"Can't believe we are half way to baby #2," she continued. "Carter has no clue but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies. Portraits by my mom! Thank you for helping us share this news."

Ellingson suffered the loss of another pregnancy in 2019, which she opened up about to PEOPLE in May 2020.

"I had a late-term loss last year, which was devastating, and I just felt like my body needed to finish what it started," she said. "I started doing guided meditations as a way to work towards healing and manifesting this dream. Within a few months, I had a feeling that I was pregnant again."

"We both cried and were so happy and also scared," Ellingson added of finding out they were pregnant with Carter. "It was a crazy mix of emotions. I can't believe it's been almost nine months since then. We are so excited to meet our baby."

Ellingson and Clayton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina in July 2014. The medical equipment sales rep popped the question over Thanksgiving in 2013.