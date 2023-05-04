'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Lindsay Arnold Welcomes Second Baby Girl: 'She Is Here and Healthy'

Lindsay Arnold is officially a mom of two!

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 29, and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, have welcomed their second baby together, the dancing pro confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

The couple's daughter, whose name has yet to be shared, was born in the afternoon on Wednesday, May 3. Their new arrival joins big sister Sage Jill, 2½.

In the hours leading up to their baby girl's arrival, Arnold went back and forth on whether she was really in labor in a series of videos shared on her Instagram Story.

Posing for a selfie in one, she wrote, "Baby girl are we doing this thing? Lol contractions are still only 10 min apart so idk what to think lol! My water broke before any contractions started with Sage so I'm not really sure what to make of this quite yet but we will see if they get any closer."

She thought she was in the clear, sharing an update three hours later that her contractions had slowed down to "20-25 min apart."

Just four hours after that, she posted a video panning over the family of three in the car, "heading to the hospital!" adding, "Contractions are in full effect and about 2-3 min apart."

Arnold recently reflected on her pregnancy while sharing a mirror bump shot on Instagram celebrating her 38th week of pregnancy.

"As this pregnancy is coming to an end, I am just feeling so grateful for this body of mine that has kept our baby girl growing and safe and that it has allowed me to still move and stay active + chase after our little Sagey 💕," she wrote. "can't believe we are so close to having baby girl with us 🥹."

Arnold penned an emotional tribute to daughter Sage on Instagram in April ahead of becoming a mom of two.

"Less than 3 weeks until baby girl will be here 💕🥹 I have been feeling all the emotions as we get closer and closer to becoming a family of four. It's crazy to think that there will be another baby girl in our family and I can't quite wrap my head around how my heart is going to handle doubling in size again when she arrives but I know that it will and I'm so excited 🥹," she wrote.

"We are beyond grateful and blessed for the time we have had with Sage as our little fam of 3 and we are all so excited and ready to have baby sister join our family so soon 💕🥹 my heart literally explodes when I think about seeing Sage with her baby sister for the first time 😭."