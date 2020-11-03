DWTS' Lindsay Arnold and Husband Samuel Lightner Cusick Welcome Daughter

Baby girl is the first child for Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick, who announced her pregnancy in March

Lindsay Arnold's baby girl has arrived!

"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕" Arnold wrote in the caption for a photo taken shortly after she delivered her daughter via C-section. Her little girl's arrival was a week early.

"Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕" she added in the caption. "more details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕 #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks"

Of the baby's sex, "We were convinced it was a boy," she told PEOPLE in May. "I was already looking at boy nursery ideas and boy names. We were both extremely shocked, but so happy. Our whole family was just as shocked. We all didn't think this was going to happen!"

"I would've been truly happy no matter if it were a boy or a girl," she added. "But knowing it's a girl, I'm so excited to help her through life and hopefully pack on things that I've learned throughout the years being a woman and growing up as a girl."

"It can be tough and I look forward to encouraging her, supporting her and helping her find things that she's passionate about and that she loves. That means a lot to me," Arnold said.

Arnold celebrated her baby girl on the way in September, gathering with friends and family for an intimate Bohemian-themed baby shower at the Wild Oak Venue in Lindon, Utah — and PEOPLE had the exclusive first look at the special day.

"It was so special being with my family and friends and having everybody in one place to celebrate our beautiful baby girl that is coming so soon," she shared at the time. "I feel so blessed, so excited, so ready and just so grateful to be surrounded by so many people who I know are going to support and love our baby. It was such a beautiful evening."

Arnold married her high school sweetheart Cusick on the morning of June 18, 2015, during a small, private Mormon ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City.