Lindsay Arnold Shares Video of Daughter Sage, 22 Months, Mastering Swim Lessons: 'So Proud'

Lindsay Arnold couldn't be prouder of her daughter's swimming skills.

On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, posted an adorable video to Instagram of her daughter Sage Jill, 22 months, learning to float at her swim lesson. In the clip, Sage floats on her back while waving to her mom who films the impressive moment.

"SO PROUD 😭😭😭 currently bawling watching this video 💕 can't believe how big my sweet little girl is getting and watching her grow and learn is truly the best thing about being her mama. We are so proud of you Sagey girl 💕 time goes way too fast 😭 #swimmingbaby #babyswim #1yearold #swimlessons," Arnold captioned the video.

Arnold has previously shared clips from her daughter's swim lessons to social media, documenting Sage's progress in learning "such an important life skill."

Arnold welcomed her daughter with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick in November 2020.

Last year, Arnold spoke to PEOPLE about the pressures of being a mom and how she reminds herself that no parent is perfect.

"I try to focus on the fact that there must be so many moms out there that are feeling these same pressures," she said. "And if I can be open and vulnerable about it, maybe I can help other moms who are feeling the same way, and understand that it's okay and that none of us are perfect. There are trials when you're a mother."