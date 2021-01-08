Lindsay Arnold Says She's 'Emotional' Over Matching Swimsuits with 'Sweet' Daughter Sage, 9 Weeks

"Can't believe I get to be this sweet girl's mama forever," she says

Lindsay Arnold has a mini-me!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 26, shared a pair of photos on Instagram Thursday in which she holds daughter Sage Jill, 9 weeks, posing outside in matching one-piece swimsuits while on vacation. Arnold and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcomed their first child together on Nov. 2.

"Emotional over these pics 😭😭 Matching swimsuits with MY daughter? 😭 can't believe I get to be this sweet girls mama forever ❤️," she captioned the post.

On Wednesday, Arnold shared a selfie with Cusick, calling him her best friend and musing that their friendship is "the key to a happy and successful marriage." The couple tied the knot in June 2015.

"On top of everything else your spouse should be your best friend. I am so grateful for our friendship these past couple months with a newborn," she says. "It has helped us laugh off the tired cranky moments (from me) hahaha and have patience with each other while going through the (sometimes hard) firsts that come with being new parents."

"And it has brought us the most incredible joy being able to experience the special gift of parenthood together," adds Arnold. "This guy is my official bestie and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Earlier this week, Arnold slammed Instagram trolls who criticize her parenting on the social media platform.

"Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don't even know," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I am FAR from perfect believe me you don't need to remind me of that but why don't we use our energy and words to be encouraging instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize."

"I'm very over it," she added, "so if that's what you want to do on Instagram please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone."

Image zoom Lindsay Arnold and Samuel Lightner Cusick | Credit: Barry King/Getty

While reflecting on 2020 on New Year's Eve, Arnold wrote on Instagram that she is "eternally grateful" for her growth in the past year, and that she "cannot wait" to expand her family.

"2020, the year I became a mother. The year we became a family of 3. The year Sage Jill Cusick was born. I am eternally grateful for the challenges, lessons, blessings, changes, experiences, and perspective that 2020 brought to my life and I will never forget this year," she said.