Lindsay Arnold Has 'Best Day Ever' Taking Baby Sage, 8 Months, on First Trip to Disney World

Lindsay Arnold is introducing her baby girl to the happiest place on Earth!

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, took her 8-month-old daughter Sage Jill to Walt Disney World for her first time and documented the adorable experience on social media.

For the special occasion, Arnold, who shares Sage with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, dressed her daughter in a Bambi-inspired onesie and Minnie Mouse ears.

"Sagey girl takes on @waltdisneyworld 😍😍😍😍 best day ever with my little cutie and she loved it!!" Arnold captioned a too-cute photo of Sage in front of Cinderella's castle. "Going to be posting lots of pics sooo don't mind me 🤗🤩 😍 #disney #disneyworld #mickeymouse #minnie #disneybaby"

Lindsay Arnold Credit: Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Despite a bout of torrential rain, Arnold and her family enjoyed their day at the park and even took Sage on her first amusement park ride.

The family stayed dry with the help of rain ponchos and a plastic cover-up over Sage's stroller.

Arnold recently celebrated a milestone of her own: her first Mother's Day!

The dancer, who welcomed her first baby in November, commemorated the special occasion with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Sagey girl 💕 Being your mama is the greatest blessing of my life. I love you with my whole entire heart which seems like it has grown 10 times bigger since you came into our lives 😭," the mom of one wrote, along with portraits of her and Sage as well as one from her pregnancy.

"I am eternally grateful for you and grateful that you chose me. I promise to give you all of my love and support for the rest of forever 💕💕 #mothersday #mom #mamasgirl," Arnold added.

The star also gave a shout-out to the women in her family. "Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful and perfect momma @mindy_arnold 💕💕 I could not be more grateful for you and the love you give to all of us girls every single day. You have been the best example to me of how to love and support your children in all they do! I love you so much 💕💕 #mothersday #mom #grateful," Arnold shared in a separate Instagram post.

Back in April, Arnold spoke to PEOPLE about the pressures of being a mom and how she reminds herself that no parent is perfect.

"I try to focus on the fact that there must be so many moms out there that are feeling these same pressures," she said. "And if I can be open and vulnerable about it, maybe I can help other moms who are feeling the same way, and understand that it's okay and that none of us are perfect. There are trials when you're a mother."