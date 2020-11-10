The Dancing with the Stars pro and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcomed daughter Sage on Nov. 2

Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Her Body in Selfie 1 Week After Giving Birth to Daughter Sage

Lindsay Arnold is embracing her changing body.

On Monday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 26, showed off her midsection while holding newborn daughter Sage Jill — whom she gave birth to last Monday — in a bedroom mirror selfie posted to Instagram.

In the snap, Arnold wore pink sweat pants and a bra as she gently cradled her baby daughter with a smile on her face.

"1 week with our precious Sage 💕💕💕 #1weekpostpartum," she captioned the post.

Arnold and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, who tied the knot in June 2015, welcomed baby Sage on Nov. 2. "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," Arnold wrote in the caption for a photo taken shortly after she delivered her daughter via C-section. She also revealed that her newborn's arrival was a week early.

"Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well," she added in the caption. "More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕 #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."

Two days later, Arnold revealed her daughter's moniker and noted that her middle name, Jill, is a nod to her mother-in-law, who died in 2019.

"She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick," the dancer explained.