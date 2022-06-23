DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Photo of First Time Meeting Little Sister Jensen's Baby: 'In Love'

Two of Arnold's three sisters were expecting babies at the same time

DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Shares Photo of First Time Meeting Little Sister Jensen's Baby Boy: 'So in Love'

Lindsay Arnold is excited to meet the newest member of her family!

On Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 28, shared a sweet photo revealing that her little sister, So You Think You Can Dance finalist Jensen Arnold, 24, has welcomed her baby boy, Brooks Joshua Hill.

"So in love with this perfect boy and so proud of his parents," the dancer wrote, tagging Jensen and husband Topher Hill and adding a red heart emoji. "HE'S HERE."

Jensen's post announcing her son's birth reveals he was born at 10:21 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24. The newborn weighed 6 lbs and measured 19 inches at birth.

Jensen and Topher tied the knot in December 2018. The high school sweethearts wed in a romantic ceremony two days after Christmas at Salt Lake City Temple in Utah.

Ahead of the big visit, Lindsay alluded to big family news in her Instagram Story. "Good morning everybody!" she greeted her followers in a video. "Sage and I are heading out. Yesterday was a very, very, very happy day for our family."

"We are so excited," she continued. "I'll obviously share more when I can, but I am very excited about today! It's gonna be a good one."

Lindsay welcomed daughter Sage Jill with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick in November 2020.

Along with sisters Rylee and Brynley, who is currently 33 weeks pregnant, the family has a joint YouTube account, The Arnold Sisters. Brynley also shared a post welcoming her nephew.

"Brooksy boy 🤍 auntie brynley loves you so much 😭 you are perfect," she wrote.

Last year, Arnold spoke to PEOPLE about the pressures of being a mom and how she reminds herself that no parent is perfect.

"I try to focus on the fact that there must be so many moms out there that are feeling these same pressures," she said. "And if I can be open and vulnerable about it, maybe I can help other moms who are feeling the same way, and understand that it's okay and that none of us are perfect. There are trials when you're a mother."