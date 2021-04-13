Lindsay Arnold Claps Back at Claims She Edits Out C-Section Scar: 'Favorite Part of My Body'

Lindsay Arnold says she wants to "show my scar to everyone I see" because "it's so insane and crazy cool" that her daughter "came out of that little cut in my belly"

Lindsay Arnold is embracing her c-section scar.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, opened up about some commenters claiming that she hides or edits out the scar from her cesarian section from giving birth to her first baby, daughter Sage Jill, in November. Arnold clarified that she would never shy away from showcasing the scar — to the contrary, she is proud of it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

'There has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures... now I usually don't even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it's important to me that you all know that my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body," she writes on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in a bikini with the scar visible.

"It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey 💕💕," the new mom says of her 5-month-old, whom she shares with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick.

"I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it's so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?! I mean come on how incredible is that?!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"What's also incredible are amazing doctors that make it possible to do a c-section and have the scar be so low it is not even visible in a bikini (had to pull my suit down low for this) which is why you all are not seeing it in my pics," continues Arnold. "I would never and have never photoshopped any part of my body and wanted a dedicated post to my beautiful scar that I truly love so much."

Concluding her post, Arnold reiterated that she is "not photoshopping my scar out of anything and in case anyone forgot WOMENS BODIES ARE INCREDIBLE."

Lindsay Arnold Credit: Lindsay Arnold/Instagram

Arnold previously revealed details about her daughter's birth, writing on Instagram that she arrived eight days early at 6:07 a.m. on Nov. 2. "I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after. Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital," she wrote.

According to Arnold, her baby "was still breech" when she got to the hospital and "was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery."