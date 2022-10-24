Lindsay Arnold is getting a second little dance partner!

The former Dancing with the Stars pro and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick are expecting their second child together, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

"Sam and I are thrilled to announce we're pregnant with baby No. 2!" says Arnold, 28, in a statement exclusive to PEOPLE.

"I can't wait to take you along with me on my pregnancy journey and what this means for my new fitness platform, The Movement Club," she adds.

Lindsay Arnold and daughter Sage. Lindsay Arnold/instagram

In a video posted two months ago on her joint YouTube account The Arnold Sisters alongside her sisters, Arnold confirmed that she and Cusick were trying to conceive their second child after they welcomed daughter Sage Jill on Nov. 2, 2020.

"I am currently trying to get pregnant," she shared during a life update. "So for everyone asking about that, it's happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us."

In an August TikTok video, Arnold opened up about an emotional moment on her journey to conceiving her second baby, sharing the joyous moment when she thought she was pregnant after getting a positive result on an at-home pregnancy test.

Sadly, the second half of the video showed the dancing pro in tears with text that reads, "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then you start your 🩸 a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way ... "

Arnold made headlines last month after announcing she's stepping away from the show that made her famous.

"I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing with the Stars this season," she wrote alongside a photo of her, her husband and little Sage.

Arnold continued, "This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family.

"DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!" the star added.