Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant! DWTS Pro Expecting First Child with Husband Samuel Lightner Cusick

Another Dancing with the Stars baby is on the way!

On Wednesday, Lindsay Arnold announced on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick.

"Ohhhhhh baby 👶 ," the DWTS pro, 26, wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos. "Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant#pregnancyannouncement."

Arnold, 26, married her high school sweetheart Cusick on the morning of June 18, 2015, during a small, private Mormon ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City.

Approximately 150 guests were in attendance later that afternoon, when the couple — who got engaged in December 2014 while on a trip to Africa — exchanged rings at the Sleepy Ridge estate outside of Salt Lake City.

"I'm so excited to dance through life with Sam," Arnold previously told PEOPLE of marrying Cusick. "I could never have imagined that when I was 16 years old I would have met the man I would marry and who would be my partner – yesterday, today and tomorrow!"

The exciting baby news comes six months after a family tragedy for the star and her husband. In November, Arnold was absent from two episodes of DWTS and thus unable to dance with her celebrity partner Sean Spicer, due to her mother-in-law Jennifer dying unexpectedly. (Spicer, 48, danced with Johnson, 25, instead.)

"I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away," Arnold wrote on Instagram. "Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be. I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time."

On Nov. 11, Arnold posted a heartfelt tribute to Instagram in honor of her husband's mother, who was laid to rest following her "unexpected" death more than one week previous.

"The most beautiful day for the most beautiful woman," the professional dancer captioned a series of photos from the outdoor funeral, in part. "The love and gratitude we feel for the time we had on this earth with Jennifer is beyond anything you can put into words."

In December, Arnold opened up to PEOPLE about her and her husband's plans to expand their family — namely that they "definitely want to have kids," though she was "not really sure" about the timing.

"We're not trying to not make anything happen right now. We’re just kind of seeing what happens, and we’re happy with whatever,” she said. "We love the idea of having children. It's not something that we’re like ‘Oh, I don’t know, we’re on the fence about it.' "