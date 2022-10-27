DWTS Alum Lindsay Arnold continues to be candid about her fertility struggles.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the professional dancer opens up about her new pregnancy and what it means after her recent pregnancy loss.

Arnold admits she was a "little bit hesitant in the beginning to feel excited, but there was a point where that switched."

For her, that moment was the first ultrasound. "Hearing baby's heartbeat, seeing the baby, it's such a surreal moment to see that life that is growing inside of you," the Dancing with the Stars star tells PEOPLE.

"That's when I finally was like, 'Oh my goodness, this is happening and let's just trust the process,' " Arnold shares. "I think that's something I've really learned throughout all of the things, is to trust your body, trust the timing, trust God's timing, and that's what we're doing."

The 28-year-old dancer — who shares daughter Sage Jill with husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick — continues. "I feel really good, feel very much at peace and very confident about the fact that I think my body is doing what it's supposed to be doing."

But it can be difficult to always stay in that mindset, Arnold shares with PEOPLE. "It's really hard. It's really hard."

"I'm glad that I'm in a place where I do feel very safe. I feel very good about everything and we're just, we're moving forward with positivity and hope."

One of the things keeping her in a healthy and positive state of mind is her new fitness platform, The Movement Club. The idea for her platform came to her during her first pregnancy, which happened right at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

She found herself pregnant, stuck at home and trying to find a fitness solution that worked for her during each stage of pregnancy. After searching and researching, Arnold couldn't find the solution she wanted: a fitness solution that had something for everyone, regardless of their stage of life.

"That's exactly what Movement Club is," Arnold tells PEOPLE. "It's a program for literally everyone, women of all ages, all stages of life. Whether you're pregnant, you're postpartum, you're in the best shape of your life or you're literally just starting out your fitness journey.

For the dance pro, movement has been incredibly helpful during her first trimester. "What I feel like has made this pregnancy a little bit easier than the last, was on those days where I wake up and feel miserable, nauseous, exhausted… I just try to move my body even if it's for five minutes, Arnold said. "But just to move and to give back to my body has been a game changer."

And for all the busy moms out there, Arnold has a great POV: "I am a firm believer that sometimes when it comes to moving our bodies, less is more," she says. "You don't have to go hit the gym for two hours every day to feel like you are progressing or seeing changes."

The dancer adds: "There are those days where we only have five minutes to give, whether we're a busy mom, a busy businesswoman, or we're just not feeling our best that day. Five minutes is something worth being proud of."