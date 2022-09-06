Lindsay Arnold Shares Footage from 'Cute' Matching Photo Shoot with Daughter, Niece and Nephew

"I can't even handle them in their matching Quincy Mae outfits ❤️❤️," the proud mom and aunt shared

Published on September 6, 2022 07:14 PM
Photo: Brynley Arnold McGinnis/Instagram

Lindsay Arnold and her sisters can't get enough of the budding bond between their kids.

On Tuesday, the professional dancer shared sweet footage from a photo shoot she and sisters Jensen Arnold Hill and Brynley Arnold McGinnis put together with their three children. Lindsay's daughter, Sage Jill, 22 months, posed with Jensen's son, Brooks, 11 weeks, on one side of her and Brynley's daughter, Quincy, 5 weeks, on the other.

"THESE CUTE BESTIES😍😍😍😍 I can't even handle them in their matching @quincymae outfits ❤️❤️," she captioned her Instagram Reel, which made it look like Sage called her cousins to plan the matching looks.

"Cousins who match together, stay together 🥺," Brynley shared in her photos from the day.

Jensen also shared photos, writing, "I CAN'T😍😍😍 The cutest besties, can't wait to see them grow up together!!"

Last week, Lindsay announced that she is stepping away from Dancing With The Stars after more than 10 years.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family," she said in her announcement. "DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!"

"We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I'm sure many of you understand," she later added, speaking to her and Cusick's desire to conceive a second child, a journey they have openly shared with fans.

While speaking to PEOPLE in April 2021, Lindsay opened up about how she deals with the daily pressures of motherhood, including an experience with "mom guilt," which happened when baby Sage got sunburned on their family vacation.

"I lathered her in sunscreen and then my sweet little girl still gets a sunburn, and I feel like the most terrible mom in the whole entire world," Arnold recalled at the time.

"When your kids are in pain, or they're hurting or anything goes wrong, it is so easy to feel that mom guilt of like, 'Oh my gosh, this is my fault. I am the worst person ever.' But at the end of the day, kids are so resilient and things are going to happen."

Lindsay Arnold Reveals False Positive Pregnancy Test in Emotional TikTok with Daughter Sage
