Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Her 'First Thanksgiving with Little Sagey': 'Never Been More Grateful'

Forget turkey — Lindsay Arnold is head over heels for her daughter, Sage Jill.

The Dancing with the Stars pro posted a series of snapshots with her 3-week-old baby girl in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, reflecting on her gratitude in her Instagram caption.

In the adorable images, baby Sage wears a beige dress and brown bow headband as her proud mama cradles her close. The second photo sees Arnold, 26, planting a sweet smooch on her newborn's cheek.

"First Thanksgiving with little Sagey and I truly have never been more grateful than I am today 💕💕💕 #thanksgiving #happythanksgiving #grateful #thankful," wrote Arnold.

Arnold and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcomed Sage, their first child, on Nov. 2. "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕" Arnold wrote in the caption for a photo taken shortly after she delivered her daughter via C-section. She also revealed that her newborn's arrival came a week early.

"Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕" she added in the caption. "More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕 #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."

"She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick," Arnold explained.

Arnold showed off her postpartum figure in a selfie one week after giving birth, and went on four days later to express her appreciation for her body "that carried our sweet Sage and is now feeding her and taking care of her."

"I think it's easy to only feel grateful for our bodies when we feel we are at our tip top shape but I have truly never felt more proud of my body and it's tired/sore muscles, sore nipples 😂, and my new c section scar that will always remind me of the most special day of my life when we got to hold our little girl for the first time," she said.

"Going to try and remember this feeling forever and focus more on loving my body because of what it does for me rather than how I look," Arnold continued in her caption.