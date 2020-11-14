Lindsay Arnold 'Feeling Incredibly Grateful' for Her Body 11 Days After Giving Birth to Daughter
"I have truly never felt more proud of my body," Lindsay Arnold said
Lindsay Arnold is giving an update on how she’s doing 11 days after welcoming her daughter, Sage Jill.
The Dancing with the Stars pro posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Friday alongside a lengthy caption sharing how thankful she is feeling for her body.
“11 days postpartum 💕 feeling incredibly grateful for this body that carried our sweet Sage and is now feeding her and taking care of her,” Arnold, 26, wrote. “I think it's easy to only feel grateful for our bodies when we feel we are at our tip top shape but I have truly never felt more proud of my body and it's tired/sore muscles, sore nipples 😂, and my new c section scar that will always remind me of the most special day of my life when we got to hold our little girl for the first time.”
“Going to try and remember this feeling forever and focus more on loving my body because of what it does for me rather than how I look,” she concluded.
In addition to the touching post, the dance pro shared an adorable video of her newborn baby trying on a onesie on her Instagram Story. “Sage in her Moose onesie,” she wrote atop the clip, adding a series of heart-eyed emojis.
Arnold and her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, who tied the knot in June 2015, welcomed baby Sage on Nov. 2.
"The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," Arnold wrote in the caption for a photo taken shortly after she delivered her daughter via C-section. She also revealed that her newborn's arrival was a week early.
"Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well," she added in the caption. "More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕 #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."
Two days later, Arnold revealed her daughter's name and noted that her middle name, Jill, is a nod to her late mother-in-law, who died in 2019.
"She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick," the dancer explained.