Lindsay Arnold Reveals False Positive Pregnancy Test in Emotional TikTok with Daughter Sage

Lindsay Arnold is opening up about an emotional moment on her journey to conceiving her second baby.

In a TikTok video, Arnold shared the joyous moment when she thought she was pregnant after getting a positive result on an at-home pregnancy test. Arnold can be seen celebrating with daughter Sage Jill, 20 months.

Sadly, the second half of the video shows the dancing pro in tears with text that reads, "When you get a positive pregnancy test and then you start your 🩸 a few days later but your sweet daughter is there for you every step of the way..."

"My sweet girl ❤️," she captioned the video. "I don't know what I would do without her ❤️"

In a recent video on their YouTube channel, Arnold confirmed that she and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick are trying to conceive their second child after they welcomed daughter Sage in November 2020.

"I am currently trying to get pregnant," she shared during a life update. "So for everyone asking about that, it's happening. It kind of has been happening for a while, so send your good luck vibes to us."

It comes at a time when Arnold's family is growing. Sister Brynley Arnold McGinnis welcomed a baby girl, Quincy, earlier this month. Sister Jensen — a So You Think You Can Dance finalist — welcomed a baby boy, Brooks, in June.

Last year, Arnold spoke to PEOPLE about the pressures of being a mom and how she reminds herself that no parent is perfect.

"I try to focus on the fact that there must be so many moms out there that are feeling these same pressures," she said. "And if I can be open and vulnerable about it, maybe I can help other moms who are feeling the same way, and understand that it's okay and that none of us are perfect. There are trials when you're a mother."

Arnold continued, "There's things that you're still learning and trying to grow every single day and you're not alone. That's kind of what drives me. And at the end of the day, I try to focus and remember that I know what's best for me and my family."