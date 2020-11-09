Lindsay Arnold Shares Emotional Video Chronicling Newborn Daughter Sage's Birth via C-Section

Lindsay Arnold is giving a peek into the day her daughter, Sage Jill, was born one week ago.

The video, posted to her Arnold Sisters YouTube channel on Sunday, starts with a clip of Arnold and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick inside the car, on the way to the hospital in the early hours of the morning.

"I think we might be having a baby!" the Dancing with the Stars pro, 26, says excitedly, explaining that she'd been "having contractions every 5 minutes" and that her water had broken overnight.

The footage goes on to show Arnold being monitored in the hospital, where she shares with viewers that she is "4 centimeters dilated" and that nurses told her she'd be giving birth that day.

While the video does not show the exact moment of Sage's birth, it does give glimpses at Arnold's emotional reactions during her cesarean section, when she tearfully asks her husband, "Is [the baby] okay?"

Nurses are soon shown cleaning up the newborn as Arnold tells her husband, "I want to hold her," through tears.

She gets her wish as soon as Sage is weighed and deemed healthy, crying as she holds her daughter close to her for the first time, kissing her and caressing her adorable face.

"Thank you," the new mom tells her medical team before the footage cuts to Lightner coming over to be with his wife and daughter for some of their first snapshots as a family.

The high school sweethearts, who tied the knot in June 2015, welcomed baby Sage on Nov. 2. "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕" Arnold wrote in the caption for a photo taken shortly after she delivered her daughter via C-section. She also revealed that her newborn's arrival was a week early.

"Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕" she added in the caption. "More details to come but wanted to share this first pic of our little family 💕 #birth #mama #babygirl #csection #pregnancy #39weeks."

Two days later, Arnold revealed her daughter's moniker and noted that her middle name, Jill, is a nod to her mother-in-law, who died in 2019.