Lindsay Arnold Reflects on Baby Girl Turning 6 Months Old: 'Time Is Going Way Too Fast'

Lindsay Arnold can't believe how fast her little girl is growing up.

On Tuesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 27, shared a candid Instagram post in which she discussed how fast time is flying as her daughter Sage Jill is about to turn 6 months old.

Arnold, who welcomed her first baby with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick in November, posted the heartfelt message alongside two adorable photos of baby Sage cuddled up next to her mother.

"It's in these moments where I actually wish time could just stand still 😭 ," she began the loving post. "Sage will be 6 months old in 4 days and I'm sitting here wondering how time has literally flown by faster than it ever has."

Lindsay arnold Credit: Lindsay arnold/ instagram

"I'm assuming that's what life with kids is like right? Time going way too fast and our babies growing up way too quickly 😭, " Arnold continued.

The mom of one went on to explain why it feels so bittersweet to watch her daughter grow up.

"I love watching her grow and change and learn new skills but i also want my baby to fall asleep on my chest for the rest of forever😂," she concluded the post, adding the hashtags, "mom life," "mama," "baby girl" and "love."

Lindsay Arnold baby Credit: Courtesy of Ivy City Co

Earlier this month, Arnold spoke to PEOPLE about the pressures of being a mom and how she reminds herself that no parent is perfect.

"I try to focus on the fact that there must be so many moms out there that are feeling these same pressures," she said. "And if I can be open and vulnerable about it, maybe I can help other moms who are feeling the same way, and understand that it's okay and that none of us are perfect. There are trials when you're a mother."

"There's things that you're still learning and trying to grow every single day and you're not alone. That's kind of what drives me," she continued. "And at the end of the day, I try to focus and remember that I know what's best for me and my family."

Arnold went on to share her most recent experience with "mom guilt," which happened when baby Sage got a sunburn on their family vacation.