DWTS's Lindsay Arnold Pays Tribute to Late Mother-in-Law as She Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name

The Dancing with the Stars pro and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, welcomed their first child on Monday

Lindsay Arnold is introducing the world to her baby girl, Sage Jill.

On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 26, shared new photos of her first child with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, writing on Instagram, "Sage Jill Cusick 💕💕 7 lbs 10 oz 19 inches tall • • • • • ."

Arnold revealed that her daughter's name is a nod to her mother-in-law, who died in 2019.

"She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick," the dancer explained.

Arnold also shared details of her daughter's birth in the caption.

"Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 am," she wrote. "I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after. Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital."

According to Arnold, her baby "was still breech" when she got to the hospital and "was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery."

"I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound," the new mom said. "We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents."

In an Instagram Story video, Arnold said she is "very proud of myself right now."

"I'm up walking around in my room, holding baby girl," she gushed. "Recovery is going pretty well."

"No surprise here, but I've been taking so many videos and pictures of this little girl," Arnold added in another clip. "I might be doing a little overload."

She captioned a third video of her daughter, "I'm completely obsessed with her ❤️❤️."

Image zoom Lindsay Arnold and daughter Sage Jill | Credit: Lindsay Arnold/INSTAGRAM

Arnold announced her pregnancy in March, writing alongside a pair of photos featuring herself and Cusick holding up a strip of sonograms, "Ohhhhhh baby 👶. Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement."

The star celebrated her baby girl on the way in September, gathering with friends and family for an intimate Bohemian-themed baby shower at the Wild Oak Venue in Lindon, Utah — and PEOPLE had the exclusive first look at the special day.

"It was so special being with my family and friends and having everybody in one place to celebrate our beautiful baby girl that is coming so soon," she shared at the time. "I feel so blessed, so excited, so ready and just so grateful to be surrounded by so many people who I know are going to support and love our baby. It was such a beautiful evening."