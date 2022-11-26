Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Thanksgiving with Family: 'So Blessed and Grateful This Year'

Lindsay Arnold has a lot to be thankful for this year.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 28, mused on her blessings for Thanksgiving as she showed off her baby bump in family photos featuring husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and 2-year-old daughter Sage Jill.

"Feeling so blessed and grateful this year," Arnold wrote in the caption. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones!"

She cradled her pregnant belly in an orange floral sundress as Cusick donned a red floral shirt and carried Sage, who wore a white dress for the family photos, in which they posed before a beautiful fall landscape.

Arnold previously shared the same photos with PEOPLE when she and Cusick exclusively announced that they're pregnant with their second child last month. Earlier this month, they revealed they're having a girl.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After opening up about her fertility struggles in August, Arnold told PEOPLE last month of her pregnancy that she was a "little bit hesitant in the beginning to feel excited, but there was a point where that switched."

"Hearing baby's heartbeat, seeing the baby, it's such a surreal moment to see that life that is growing inside of you," she added of seeing the first ultrasound.

"That's when I finally was like, 'Oh, my goodness, this is happening and let's just trust the process,'" said Arnold. "I think that's something I've really learned throughout all of the things, is to trust your body, trust the timing, trust God's timing, and that's what we're doing."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Post-Baby Beach Body 2 Months After Welcoming Daughter Sage

Arnold previously announced in September that she was leaving DWTS after more than 10 years to devote time to her family.

"This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family," Arnold wrote in a statement. "DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!"