Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Post-Baby Beach Body 2 Months After Welcoming Daughter Sage

The Dancing with the Stars pro and husband Samuel Lightner Cusick welcomed their first child on Nov. 2

Lindsay Arnold is showing off her beach body, two months after welcoming her first child.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 26, shared a pair of photos on Instagram Tuesday from a getaway with her husband Samuel Lightner Cusick, who took the pics. In the snapshots, Arnold poses in a black bikini on the beach during sunset. The pair welcomed daughter Sage Jill on Nov. 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Vacation time ☀️ Instagram husband/dad of the year goes to Sam who is mine and Sage's personal photographer for this trip 😂 ," the mom captioned the post.

Arnold, who tied the knot with her husband in June 2015, welcomed baby Sage a week early via c-section. "The most beautiful surprise on this very special day," she wrote at the time on Instagram, announcing the bundle of joy's arrival.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Days later, Arnold revealed her daughter's moniker and noted that her middle name, Jill, is a nod to her mother-in-law, who died in 2019.

"She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn't help but see God's hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick," the dancer explained.

One week after giving birth, Arnold documented her postpartum figure on Instagram, taking a mirror selfie while holding her newborn.

While reflecting on 2020 on New Year's Eve, Arnold wrote on Instagram that she is "eternally grateful" for her growth in the past year, and that she "cannot wait" to expand her family.

"2020, the year I became a mother. The year we became a family of 3. The year Sage Jill Cusick was born. I am eternally grateful for the challenges, lessons, blessings, changes, experiences, and perspective that 2020 brought to my life and I will never forget this year," she said.