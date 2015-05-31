Linda Thompson threw a shower for the couple with help from Leah's mother

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Brandon Jenner and wife Leah celebrated the impending arrival of their first child on Sunday, with a outdoor baby shower thrown by their respective mothers.

The celebration, which was documented by Jenner’s mom Linda Thompson on Instagram, featured decorations in shades of pink and blue, white lawn umbrellas and rose floral centerpieces. Instead of traditional bunting, baby onesies in the alternating colors were strung up.

“Imagine my joy & gratitude that Brandon & Leah are blessing our family with a baby soon,” Thompson wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of the party setup. “Leah’s mom and I are throwing this delightful baby shower for them at their home. It reflects all the warmth and beauty their souls embody.”



Jenner, 33, is the son of Thompson and Bruce Jenner. Leah, 32, is the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder and his wife Susan.

In a second video, Jenner’s famous brother Brody Jenner can be seen enjoying some of the catering.

“#thankyouGod Leah & Brandon’s gorgeous homey home as the back drop for her baby shower. Games food fun,” Thompson said.

Jenner and Leah, who were married in June 2012, announced they were expecting via Instagram in March. The couple, who frequently appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, have been actively documenting Leah’s pregnancy on social media.

In a goofy pic shared on Wednesday, Leah showed off her growing baby bump — and Jenner did the same, displaying his own protruding belly.

“He thinks he’s funny,” she wrote.

A week prior, Leah posted a photo in lacy lingerie and a patterned robe, writing “Soooo… boy or girl?!?!?! … or burrito?”