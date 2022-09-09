Linda Phan Teases Drew Scott About His 'Whisper Voice' as They Share Son Parker's Bedtime Routine

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are letting fans in on their bedtime routine with baby Parker.

In a new video on the couple's YouTube channel, the pair talk about their nighttime routine with their 4-month-old son, and the two open up about the different tech they use in the nursery. Part of the video is shot in Parker's nursery, where Phan teased the Property Brothers star about being too loud.

"Hi everybody, we're hanging out in the nursery, loving our time with little Parker," he says.

"I guess we're not whispering anymore?" Phan replies.

"Oh, this is my whisper voice," Scott says, at which point Phan laughs, "This is his whisper voice. He doesn't know how to whisper."

"I try to keep it calm, and this is a pretty calm voice for me," he jokes.

The two turn their attention to a newly awake Parker, who Scott says is a "very calm baby."

"I'm pretty sure he said mom in his sleep," Phan shares, to which Scott contests, "he has to say it twice to be a real word."

Last month, Scott, 44, posted a cute series of photos of him working at his computer while resting his son on his leg.

"Introducing my new business partner to the team. You've been bumped Jonathan!" the HGTV star jokingly captioned the post, referring to brother Jonathan Scott.

Jonathan was quick to reply, writing, "I'd like to be pissed…but Parker is just too cute 🥰."

Drew Scott/Instagram

Earlier this summer, the HGTV star chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," Scott said of becoming a parent. "You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker."

"It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts," he continued. "It's amazing."