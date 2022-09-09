Linda Phan Teases Drew Scott About His 'Whisper Voice' as They Share Son Parker's Bedtime Routine

Drew Scott and Linda Phan talked about how they keep baby Parker, 4 months, calm during bedtime

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 02:51 PM
Drew and Linda Scott bedtime
Photo: youtube

Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are letting fans in on their bedtime routine with baby Parker.

In a new video on the couple's YouTube channel, the pair talk about their nighttime routine with their 4-month-old son, and the two open up about the different tech they use in the nursery. Part of the video is shot in Parker's nursery, where Phan teased the Property Brothers star about being too loud.

"Hi everybody, we're hanging out in the nursery, loving our time with little Parker," he says.

"I guess we're not whispering anymore?" Phan replies.

"Oh, this is my whisper voice," Scott says, at which point Phan laughs, "This is his whisper voice. He doesn't know how to whisper."

"I try to keep it calm, and this is a pretty calm voice for me," he jokes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two turn their attention to a newly awake Parker, who Scott says is a "very calm baby."

"I'm pretty sure he said mom in his sleep," Phan shares, to which Scott contests, "he has to say it twice to be a real word."

Last month, Scott, 44, posted a cute series of photos of him working at his computer while resting his son on his leg.

"Introducing my new business partner to the team. You've been bumped Jonathan!" the HGTV star jokingly captioned the post, referring to brother Jonathan Scott.

Jonathan was quick to reply, writing, "I'd like to be pissed…but Parker is just too cute 🥰."

Drew Scott/Instagram
Drew Scott/Instagram

Earlier this summer, the HGTV star chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy.

"It unlocks a side you didn't know you had," Scott said of becoming a parent. "You think you know. I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that's the shallow pool. I'm not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there's a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker."

"It's amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts," he continued. "It's amazing."

Related Articles
Drew Scott/Instagram
Drew Scott Calls Baby Parker His 'New Business Partner,' Jokes Brother Jonathan Is Being 'Bumped'
Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Laugh at Heart-Shaped Blowout Stain Left by Baby Parker: 'Arsty Fartsy'
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Thursday, September 8, 2022, with guests Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Scheen
Kylie Jenner Says Son's Name Is Still Legally Wolf but She's Not Ready to Share His New Name
Property Brothers Roast Each Other
Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott Roast Each Other in Viral 'Passing the Phone' Challenge
Tori Roloff celebrates son Josiah turning 4 months
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos of Son Josiah as He Turns 4 Months Old: 'We Love You, Dude!'
Drew Scott Father's Day Instagram Post
Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'
Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott celebrate the premier Issue of New Meredith Corporation's lifestyle publication Reveal
Jonathan Scott Pens Message to Brother Drew's Newborn Baby: 'You're the Luckiest Kid in the World'
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby: 'I'm Still in Awe'
Property Brothers parents Joanne and Jim
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Celebrate His Parents' Anniversary, Say '56' Years Together Is Goals
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan
Drew Scott, Linda Phan Pose for Intimate Maternity Photo Shoot: 'Excited to Begin Our Next Chapter'
Property Brothers
Drew Scott's Parents Offer Their Best Baby Advice to Him and Pregnant Linda Phan
Drew and Linda Scott babymoon
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Vlog Their Babymoon, Sharing Picnics, Sudoku, and 'Sexy Time'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Relationship Timeline
Tarek and Heather El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Asks for Inspiration as She Plans Dream Safari Nursery for Baby
Drew Scott Linda Phan portraits
Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby
Drew Scott and Linda Phan
Drew Scott and Linda Phan Share Sweet Photos from Baby Shower: 'Thanks for Showering Us with Love'