Encanto's "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has become the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years

Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Son, 7, Is 'Way Over' Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'

While Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit track "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto is quickly climbing the charts, there's one kid who is starting to get a little tired of it: his own 7-year-old son, Sebastian.

Earlier this week, it was reported that "We Don't Talk About Bruno" surpassed Frozen's Oscar-winning hit "Let It Go" as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography.

And while many kids are big fans of the song, Miranda — who shares sons Sebastian and Francisco, 3, with wife Vanessa Nadal — tells PEOPLE exclusively that his eldest is "way over it."

"My son came home from school today and he was like, 'Daddy, everyone's singing it,' " Miranda says. "He's both proud and like, 'All right, already.' Because remember, he heard that song last May. He's way over it."

Miranda, Encanto's composer and lyricist, also admits to PEOPLE that he's "surprised" by the track's record-breaking success.

"I'm surprised it's 'Bruno,' " he says. "I feel like this is my 'Send in the Clowns,' which was the late Stephen Sondheim's biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life making music. But I'll take it!"

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" finds members of the magical Madrigal family singing about Bruno, their missing relative (voiced by John Leguizamo) blessed with the ability to see into the future who mysteriously disappeared one day after making a prediction about the film's heroine, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz).

The track is performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Beatriz and the Encanto cast.