Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He's 'Passed Down His Love for Music' to His Sons: 'They Make Up Songs'

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical genes have been passed down to his kids.

The 42-year-old actor and composer appears on Wednesday's new episode of ABC's Close Up podcast, where he speaks with host Kelley Carter about his children, sons Sebastian, 7, and Francisco, 4, whom he shares with wife Vanessa Nadal.

During the show, Miranda — who's behind hit songs from Hamilton and In the Heights — explains that his inspiration typically comes from his children, and he's actually passed down his love for music to his boys.

"I have two incredibly smart and brilliant and creative kids who — and who knows if they would be doing this if I didn't do what I do for a living — but they make up songs," he tells Carter.

"And they're invariably about breakfast," Miranda adds before detailing his sons' silly breakfast-themed tunes.

"So, we have an amazing song about chocolate crepes that Sebastian wrote. We have an amazing song about Cheerios my 4-year-old Frankie wrote last week," he continues. "And when they like it enough to keep singing it, we record it and we figure it out at the piano and we keep it moving."

Elsewhere on the podcast, Miranda shares his kids' first impression of his hit track "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.

The actor says that though he doesn't deliberately test his music on his sons, they often hear him working at home, noting that Sebastian even gave him his approval on the song nearly two years ago.

"More often than not, they just hear me writing it, and then they just start humming it to themselves," he says. "Sebastian came home. I was so proud. He came home and said, Daddy, that one's catchy. I almost sang it at school, which he knows he's not allowed to do yet because, you know, we've had the NDA for toddlers conversation."

"So, you know, they were singing Bruno a year and a half ago," he reveals.