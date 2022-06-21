The couple welcomed their second child together in June 2020

Lily Rabe Quietly Reveals She Welcomed Third Baby with Hamish Linklater in Father's Day Tribute

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Lily Rabe's newest addition has arrived!

The actress has welcomed her third baby with her longtime partner, actor Hamish Linklater, she subtly revealed in a Father's Day tribute on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rabe, who shares three children with Linklater, 45, shared a black-and-white photo of him holding a baby, whose face is just out of frame.

"To the best there is," the actress simply captioned the sweet image of the pair.

The couple has not shared any details, including the name and sex, of their new baby.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rabe was last spotted out and about in December 2021, walking the red carpet at a screening of her film, The Tender Bar, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The 39-year-old looked chic in a hot pink gown that hugged her baby bump and featured embroidered flowers on the bell-shaped sleeves.

A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE back in September that she was expecting her third baby with Linklater.

The American Horror Story: Double Feature star debuted her bump in a black Carolina Herrera dress while attending the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Arrivals on the green carpet of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala Credit: Getty

Rabe welcomed her first child — a daughter — with her actor beau in 2017. She announced her baby girl's birth in honor of International Women's Day in March of that year by posting a photo of her snuggling up close to the newborn.

"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic," she wrote alongside the sweet shot.

The couple welcomed their second child together in June 2020. Rabe teased the baby news (and simultaneously announced her pregnancy) on Instagram that August, posting a photo of herself with a visible baby bump.

"Looking back at a day in May. #wearamask #wearadamnmask #tbt," Rabe wrote in the caption.