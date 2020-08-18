Baby No. 2! Lily Rabe Welcomes Second Child with Boyfriend Hamish Linklater

The American Horror Story actress and her longtime beau welcomed their second child in June, her rep confirms

Lily Rabe is a mother of two!

A rep for the American Horror Story actress, 38, confirms to PEOPLE that she and longtime boyfriend Hamish Linklater welcomed their second child together in June.

Rabe teased her baby news (and simultaneously announced her pregnancy) on Instagram last week, posting a photo of herself posing in front of a wall and wearing a mask.

In the Thursday snapshot, the star wore a pink knee-length dress and rested one hand on a visible baby bump.

"Looking back at a day in May. #wearamask #wearadamnmask #tbt," Rabe wrote in the caption.

The baby is the third for Linklater, 44, who also has a 13-year-old daughter name Lucinda Rose from a previous relationship, and the second for Rabe, who welcomed a daughter with her actor beau in 2017.

Rabe announced her baby girl's birth in honor of International Women's Day in March of that year by posting a photo of herself snuggling up close to her daughter, who was wearing an adorable pink knit cap.

Rabe's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in late December 2016 that the couple were expecting after she and Linklater appeared at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Rabe wore a light-pink gown and placed a hand over her obvious baby belly for photos.

She also posted a photo to Instagram from the same event, in which she was posing in front of the White House, her bump clearly visible under a royal-purple gown. "Taking my baby to The White House," Rabe captioned the memorable moment.