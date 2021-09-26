Lily Rabe Expecting Third Baby with Hamish Linklater

The couple welcomed their second child together in June 2020

There's another little one on the way for Lily Rabe!

A rep for the actress confirms to PEOPLE that she is expecting her third baby with her longtime partner, actor Hamish Linklater.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The American Horror Story: Double Feature star cradled her bump in a black Carolina Herrera dress while attending the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The baby will be the fourth for Linklater, 44, who also has a daughter named Lucinda Rose from a previous relationship.

lily rabe Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rabe welcomed her first child — a daughter — with her actor beau in 2017. She announced her baby girl's birth in honor of International Women's Day in March of that year by posting a photo of her snuggling up close to the newborn.

"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic," she wrote alongside the sweet shot.

The couple welcomed their second child together in June 2020. Rabe teased the baby news (and simultaneously announced her pregnancy) on Instagram that August, posting a photo of herself with a visible baby bump.

"Looking back at a day in May. #wearamask #wearadamnmask #tbt," Rabe wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rabe and Linklater, who currently stars in Midnight Mass, have been together for years and worked together in the past on stage and in film.