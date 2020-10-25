Lily Allen Says She Wants Kids with Husband David Harbour: 'I Miss Little Terrors Running Around'

Lily Allen is looking towards the next step in her marriage to David Harbour.

"I think so. Especially now Marnie’s getting so big," Allen, 35, said when asked about expanding her family. "It’s like, 'No, my babies!' "

When asked if she likes having babies around, the "Smile" singer responded, "I do. I miss little terrors running around the house.”

However, Allen said she's likely waiting a few years before she gets pregnant again. "I’m in a really good place. I don’t know if I’d mess with my hormones, at this particular point," she said.

Allen also opened up to The Sunday Times about her first date with Harbour, 45. (The stars were first linked in January 2019 when they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together and made their relationship "Instagram official" in October of that year).

"We went to the Wolseley — I’m so posh! — and there’s this middle table in the middle section that’s underneath a [massive, restaurant-defining] clock, and I remember looking at him, and it reminded me of Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, you know? When she’s going to meet him under the clock," Allen recalled to the outlet.

The mom of two added, "And, by the way, it was my first date ever. I had never been on a date! I was so anxious. He was, like, ‘Have you been here before?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I love this place, my kids love the pancakes here,’ and he was, like, ‘Oh, you have kids?’ ”

But Harbour did in fact know the singer had children. "He just didn’t want me to think he’d been googling me. So he lied. I was, like, ‘F--- you!' " she said.

Allen also confirmed that she's watched her new husband in his hit Netflix series, which is currently filming its fourth season. "It’s great. He’s great. Well, I married him," she said.

Allen and Harbour said "I do" in early September during a Las Vegas ceremony with an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour captioned his post about the two's ceremony. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."