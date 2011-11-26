Lily Allen Reportedly Welcomes a Baby Girl

The pop star and her husband, Sam Cooper, welcomed a daughter on Friday, Nov. 25, according to various reports.

Lily Allen has a new reason to smile.

The pop star and her husband, Sam Cooper, welcomed a daughter on Friday, Nov. 25, according to various reports. And the well-wishers are already chiming in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her friend Sam Chew Tweeted this message: “sending out love to lily, sam and mini cooper…… YES.”

Another pal, Charlie Condou, Tweeted to his followers that the singer had a little girl.

Allen, 26, wed Cooper, a painter and decorator, in Gloucestershire, England, last June, when she revealed she was expecting her bundle of joy. She has also since taken his last name.

Her U.K. rep had no comment on the birth of their daughter.



The birth comes after several hardships for the singer. She lost a baby boy in November 2010, after contracting a viral infection six months into her pregnancy. She also miscarried her first pregnancy in January 2008, while she was dating British musician Ed Simons.