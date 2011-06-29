BumpWatch: Lily Allen's Front Row Fashion

Lily Allen and new husband Sam Cooper take in the Louis Vuitton men's ready-to-wear show on June 23 in France.

Honeymoon in Paris!

Lily Allen and new husband Sam Cooper take a break from canoodling to check out the Louis Vuitton men’s ready-to-wear show on June 23 in France.

The newlyweds, who were married June 11 in Gloucestershire, are expecting a baby later this year after suffering a heart-breaking loss in January.

“I had the most amazing wedding,” the singer, 26, Tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who went to such extraordinary efforts to make it that way.”