BumpWatch: Lily Allen's Front Row Fashion

Lily Allen and new husband Sam Cooper take in the Louis Vuitton men's ready-to-wear show on June 23 in France.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 01, 2020 07:54 PM
Advertisement

Honeymoon in Paris!

Lily Allen and new husband Sam Cooper take a break from canoodling to check out the Louis Vuitton men’s ready-to-wear show on June 23 in France.

The newlyweds, who were married June 11 in Gloucestershire, are expecting a baby later this year after suffering a heart-breaking loss in January.

“I had the most amazing wedding,” the singer, 26, Tweeted. “Thank you to everyone who went to such extraordinary efforts to make it that way.”

RELATED: Lily Allen Is Married – and Pregnant!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com