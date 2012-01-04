Lily Allen's Daughter's Name Leaked - By Grandma

The singer's mother Alison Owen referred to her granddaughter as "Ethel Mary" to a pal on Facebook, reports The Sun.

After giving birth to a baby girl on Nov. 25, Lily Allen has kept details regarding her daughter under wraps — but a loose-lipped grandma has spilled the beans on the new addition’s name.

The songwriter’s mother, Alison Owen, referred to her granddaughter as Ethel Mary to a pal on Facebook, reports The Sun. When asked for confirmation by PEOPLE, Allen’s rep did not have comment on the name nor the birth.

For her part, the “Smile” singer Tweeted, “Thank you for all the flowers and lovely messages everybody. very touching indeed. nuff luv x x” a week after delivering her baby girl.

Allen wed Cooper, a painter and decorator, in Gloucestershire, England last June.