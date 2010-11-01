Lily Allen Loses Her Baby

"It is with great sadness that we have to confirm that Lily Allen and Sam Cooper have lost their baby," the British singer's rep tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Lily Allen has again suffered the heartbreak of losing a child during pregnancy.

“The couple ask that their privacy be respected and that they be left alone at this deeply distressing time. No further comment will be made.”

Allen, 25, announced a few weeks ago that the baby, a boy, was due in January. This is her second such loss – coming almost three years after she suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with musician Ed Simons.



Allen and Cooper, an upmarket decorator, had announced their pregnancy in August. Allen had also Tweeted a pic of herself excitedly holding up a newspaper with the good news.

Allen has spoken of having children as “ultimately my main goal” in life.