Lily Allen Loves Belabumbum's Luxe Loungewear

The pop star is a big fan of the mom-friendly loungewear.

Lily Allen is taking a laidback approach to life as a new mom — at least in the style department.

From hanging around the house to singing sweet lullabies to 8-week-old Ethel Mary, Allen keeps cozy in Belabumbum‘s loungewear.

But the pop star’s love of the line grew long before she welcomed her daughter on Nov. 25.

Super soft and comfy, each piece is perfect for during and after pregnancy especially the tops, which are nursing-friendly too. It’s no wonder the singer recently stocked up on more of the company’s clothing.

Want to try the brand out for yourself? Right now, they’re offering a 15 percent discount when you enter code: LILY at checkout.