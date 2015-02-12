"She asks to go to Taylor's house every day and loves to go upstairs and play with her cats," the model says

Lily Aldridge: My Daughter Dixie Is 'Best Friends' with Taylor Swift

Image zoom

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Two-and-a-half-year-old Dixie Pearl may call Lily Aldridge mommy (and one hot mommy, at that!), but when it comes to playtime, the adorable tot is especially fond of labeling one particular superstar her favorite friend — Taylor Swift.

“Taylor and Dixie are best friends!” Aldridge, 29, told PEOPLE at Tuesday’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue celebration at N.Y.C.’s Marquee nightclub. “She asks to go to Taylor’s house every day and loves to go upstairs and play with her cats.”

And luckily for daughter Dixie, the swimsuit model — and last year’s cover girl — lives just a quick skip away from Swift, 25, in their shared city of Nashville, where the two have developed a close friendship.

“It’s just amazing,” says the Victoria’s Secret Angel about her favorite gal pal, Swift. “She’s just the sweetest person.”

Aldridge, who married Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill in 2011, also revealed one of her favorite pastimes with Swift during girls nights at home.

“We have dance parties in our kitchen,” shares Aldridge. “We dance to everything and we like to have ‘music-offs.’ ”

And naturally, Swift’s own collection of greatest hits are included whenever they get their groove on.

“I love ‘Style’ — I love to dance to that song, and ‘Blank Space,’ ” says Aldridge, adding, “The whole 1989 record!”