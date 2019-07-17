Lily Aldridge Opens Up About Her 5-Month-Old Son Winston's 'Sweet' and 'Smiling' Personality

Image zoom Lily Aldridge and son Winston Lily Aldridge/Instagram

Lily Aldridge‘s baby boy is growing up so fast!

Although the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s son Winston Roy has yet to celebrate his 6-month birthday, he’s already developing his own unique personality.

“He is such a sweet, smiling 5-month-old,” Aldridge, 33, tells PEOPLE while celebrating the launch of the Maisonette Baby Registry.

The mother of two, who also shares daughter Dixie Pearl with her husband, Kings of Leon musician Caleb Followill, went on to reveal that she planned an extra-special treat for her little girl’s seventh birthday last month.

“I surprised her and took her to a JoJo Siwa concert with her cousin! They had the BEST time!” Aldridge shares. “There is nothing I love more than surprising my little ones with magical memories.”

Opening up about how much her wants and needs changed from her first pregnancy to the second, Aldridge tells PEOPLE that it was much harder to balance self-care with taking care of the rest of her family.

“You have much less time for yourself,” she explains, adding that she still made a point to “prioritize” her own needs.

“It makes me the best version of myself so I can take care of everyone around me,” Aldridge says.

As a mother of two, the model explains that she wanted to be involved with the launch of Maisonette’s baby registry because the online shopping destination has everything she needs for both “my newborn and my sweet 7-year-old!”

“Creating a registry for your newborn is such an exciting time in a mother-to-be’s life!” she continues, telling PEOPLE that “Maisonette has all my favorite baby clothes and mommy gear that I love and trust.”

Speaking about the No. 1 product she thinks every mom should have on their registry, Aldridge shares that she’s a big fan of the 4moms mamaroo ($250), a chair that bounces up and down as well as from side-to-side.

Other items she digs from Maisonette? The Oeuf Sparrow Crib ($820), Cybex Cloud Q Plus Car Seat ($400), Lovevery Play Gym ($140), BABYBJÖRN Bouncer Bliss ($200) and Birdling Weekender bag ($225).

In addition to providing new moms with all of the functional — and stylish — items they could want, the Maisonette Baby Registry will also feature recommendations from several celebrity moms including Aldridge, Daphne Oz and Diane Kruger.

“With the introduction of the Maisonette Baby Registry, we wanted to create a one-stop destination for first time parents and parents expecting their second or third child — not just for what you need, but for the extra-special items that parents actually want,” Sylvana Ward Durrett, Co-Founder & CEO of Maisonette, said in a press release.

“Baby registry was a natural next step to further extend our commitment to simplifying shopping for parents, and we look forward to taking part in this new and exciting chapter for our customers,” Durrett added.