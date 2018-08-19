'Surprise'! Victoria's Secret Model Lily Aldridge Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2

Lily Aldridge is going to be a mommy — again!

“🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗,” the Victoria’s Secret model, 32, wrote alongside a photo of her growing baby bump on Sunday.

In the image, Aldridge has a huge smile on her face as she poses in a printed bikini while standing in the water on a beach.

Aldridge and husband, Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill — who have been together for over a decade — are already proud parents to daughter Dixie, 6.

In a sweet show of support, almost immediately after the mother of one posted the photo, her famous friends began offering up their own enthusiastic congratulations for her happy news.

“Yayyyyyyy,” Kendall Jenner, who has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alongside Aldridge before, wrote, adding multiple black heart emojis.

Fellow model and former Victoria’s Secret angel Karlie Kloss added, “So excited for you mama lily!!!!!

Nick Jonas, who has been busy celebrating his engagement to Priyanka Chopra this weekend, also came through for the good news, commenting with two praise hands emojis.

In an interview with Porter last year, Aldridge sweetly revealed that her daughter “is my best friend and the only person that I want to hang out with.”

“I am so proud to be a mom; it’s the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt,” she added.

Aldridge previously told PEOPLE that after her daughter was born, “something switched in me and I totally changed my fashion.”

“I was less scared to make choices that people may not like,” she remarked while describing her style evolution. “I realized, ‘I don’t care.’ If I want to do something fun or if I want to try something new I’m gonna try it and if people don’t like it that’s okay.”

“I think it’s so important to be fearless with fashion because you have to enjoy life, live a little, experiment, do beauty looks you didn’t think about,” she shared. “My style changes daily. My choices change daily. That’s so important. Change up your routine.”