Boy or Girl? Pregnant Lily Aldridge Finds Out the Sex of Her Second Child — See the Fun Photos

It’s a … surprise!

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lily Aldridge expertly trolled her Instagram followers on Tuesday when she posted a three-photo slideshow of herself, husband Caleb Followill and their 6-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl preparing to pop two huge balloons to reveal the sex of the couple’s second child on the way.

The second and third snapshots — which, like the first, are completely in black and white — show the parents-to-be looking shocked at the reveal, with Aldridge holding her hands over her mouth in surprise while big-sister-to-be Dixie adorably covers her ears.

“Any Guesses? 💗👶🏽💙,” Aldridge, 32, teased in the caption.

Caleb Followill, Lily Aldridge and daughter Dixie Lily Aldridge/Instagram

Aldridge announced in August that she and Kings of Leon frontman Followill, 36, were adding to their family, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump.

In the image, the mom-to-be was sporting a huge smile on her face as she posed in a printed bikini while standing in the water on a beach.

“🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗,” Aldridge wrote alongside her post.

Last month, Aldridge owned her baby bump on the Brandon Maxwell runway during New York Fashion Week, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Brandon for letting [me] shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!!”

After expressing gratitude to her glam squad, Aldridge added, “It was so much fun being backstage [with] all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell.”