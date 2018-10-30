Pregnant Lily Aldridge Feels 'Very Blessed' to Be Able to Breastfeed: I 'Love the Experience'

Lily Aldridge can’t wait to breastfeed her new baby.

The mother of one, who announced her pregnancy in August, told PEOPLE in an email that she feels “very blessed” to be able to nurse after doing so with her 6-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl.

“I did with Dixie and I just love the experience,” Aldridge, 32, said after hosting Goop on the Farm at Bloomsbury Farms in Nashville, Tennessee. (Goop is Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle brand.)

“[I] feel very blessed I can [breastfeed] because I know it can be different for every woman and that’s okay.”

While the model didn’t reveal the name or sex of her second child, she did share that her daughter is “very excited [and] picking out outfits left [and] right” for her sibling.

This is Aldridge’s second child with her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

The Victoria Secret Angel said she’s been craving “cheeseburgers with French fries” and is “definitely” excited “to enjoy sushi at Sushi Park in L.A. after the baby is born.”

While she may not be eating raw seafood, Aldridge is making sure to eat organic foods — something she’s implemented into her beauty regimen as well.

“Since I’ve become pregnant, I’ve switched all of my beauty and makeup to natural products,” she said, explaining that “most of them” come from Goop.

As for her and her family’s diet, she said she tries to incorporate organic foods all the time.

“Honestly, I eat organic whenever possible but I eat plenty that is not organic as well,” Aldridge added. “It’s really about learning what’s in your food [and] where it’s coming from.”

“We definitely eat as all-natural as possible but we are also foodies and indulge in plenty of not-so-healthy meals. It’s all about moderation,” she explained.

Some of her favorite snacks include carrots with hummus as well as Larabars and RXBars that she keeps available in her purse.

For Halloween, Aldridge said she isn’t opposed to her daughter trick-or-treating for candy but that she does keep watch over how many sweets Dixie consumes.

“I always check the candy when we get home and edit it down but Dixie doesn’t have a huge sweet tooth,” she said. “I end up eating more than anyone.”

Aldridge announced in August that she and Followill, 36, are adding to their family, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump.

In the image, the mom-to-be was sporting a huge smile on her face as she posed in a printed bikini while standing in the water on a beach.

“🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗,” she wrote alongside her post.