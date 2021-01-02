All Smiles! Lily Aldridge Shares Family Photos with Husband Caleb Followill and Their Two Kids

Lily Aldridge is feeling the love!

While celebrating the end of the year, the former Victoria’s Secret model — who shares daughter Dixie Pearl, 8, and son Winston Roy, who turns 2 this month, with her husband, Kings of Leon musician Caleb Followill — shared some of her favorite family photos of 2020 with her followers.

“Au Revoir 2020 ❤️ Sending Blessings to everyone!!” Aldridge, 35, wrote alongside a collection of sweet snaps, one of which showed the family of four smiling together.

Also included in the images was a photo of Aldridge giving her youngest a smooch, as well as an adorable image that showed her daughter giving her mother a kiss on the cheek.

Aldridge’s husband and children also made some appearances in another set of images she shared online, which were taken before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the images was a selfie of the whole family smiling together outside, with Followill holding their son while their daughter sat in the model’s lap. “Pre Covid 2020 Photos,” she fittingly captioned the photos.

Another happy moment the model highlighted was a very special mommy-daughter date last January.

“Dream Date with my sweet girl to see @hamiltonmusical,” the mom of two wrote at the time, alongside shots of the pair enjoying the outing together.