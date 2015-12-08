"I don't think my husband would want her anywhere near the runway," she jokes to PEOPLE

Lily Aldridge on Whether She'd Want Her Daughter to Be a Model

Lily Aldridge has no problem strutting her stuff down the runway in next to nothing — but would she let her daughter do it?

“Whatever she wants to do!” the Victoria’s Secret model, 30, tells PEOPLE of 3-year-old Dixie Pearl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But Aldridge — who says if she wasn’t a model, she’d be “just a mom to my daughter” — isn’t sure her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, feels the same.

“I don’t think my husband would want her anywhere near the runway,” she says with a laugh. “But I would be proud of her no matter what she does.”

Image zoom



Lily Aldridge/Instagram

The model — who will wear the Fantasy Bra during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show Tuesday at 10 p.m. on CBS — also shared the positive message she’s trying to instill in Dixie about body confidence.

“I’d tell every girl or woman out there to believe in yourself and not let other people try to make you feel any different,” she says, “just believe in yourself and be confident.”

For more confessions from Lily Aldridge pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands now.