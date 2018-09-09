Lily Aldridge, 5 Months Pregnant, Rocks the Runway at Fashion Week: 'Nothing But Empowerment'

Lily Aldridge has a special fashionable accessory at New York Fashion Week — her baby bump!

On Saturday, the supermodel, 32, owned her five-months-pregnant status on the Brandon Maxwell runway at Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.

Aldridge’s fellow models — including Cindy Bruna, Taylor Hill and Joan Smalls — were on hand to support her. In a chic slideshow on Instagram, Gigi Hadid, decked out in pink, enthusiastically motioned towards Aldridge, and Bella Hadid patted Aldridge’s growing stomach.

“So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion,” Aldridge wrote. “Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!!”

After expressing gratitude to her glam squad, Aldridge added, “It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell.”

On her Instagram post, celebrity pals gushed over Aldridge’s model and mama moment. Brooklyn Decker wrote, “Love this so much!”

Martha Hunt said, “Beauty!”

Maxwell commented, “I love you Lily!!!!! What a JOY it was to work with you.”

Aaron Paul chimed in, “I can’t begin to tell you how happy this makes me. So beautiful as always. In and out. What an amazing experience for you both. You two looked radiant.”

Aldridge announced in August that she and husband Caleb Followill, 36, are expecting their second child. The Victoria’s Secret Angel and Kings of Leon frontman are already parents to daughter Dixie Pearl, 6.

“SURPRISE,” she captioned a picture of her bump in a bikini.

Aldridge told PEOPLE in 2016 that, after she gave birth, “something switched in me and I totally changed my fashion.”

“I was less scared to make choices that people may not like,” she said. “I realized, ‘I don’t care.’ If I want to do something fun or if I want to try something new I’m gonna try it and if people don’t like it that’s okay.”

“I think it’s so important to be fearless with fashion because you have to enjoy life, live a little, experiment, do beauty looks you didn’t think about,” Aldridge continued. “My style changes daily. My choices change daily. That’s so important. Change up your routine.”