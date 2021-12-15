Lilly Pulitzer Offers 'Luxurious' VIP Birthing Suites at Florida Hospital for $750 per Night

"The VIP suites are redesigned with the signature Lilly Pulitzer aesthetic to give new moms and their families a joyful and luxurious experience," according to a statement

Lilly Pulitzer has taken the "birthing experience" to a whole new — and very glamorous — level.

Known for its whimsical patterns and bright colors, the brand has partnered with the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida — the same hospital in which Pulitzer's own granddaughter was born — "to give new moms and their families a joyful and luxurious experience when they deliver their babies," according to a statement.

For $750 per night, moms giving birth at the Palm Beach-based medical center can opt for a VIP suite that includes hand-painted floral, ocean or jungle themed murals, Lilly Pulitzer bedding and window coverings, concierge service, waterfront views, and a waiting room/corridor area complete with the brand's furnishings, décor and artwork.

An VIP food menu, which features lobster tail and filet mignon, is also included.

"The VIP suites are redesigned with the signature Lilly Pulitzer aesthetic to give new moms and their families a joyful and luxurious experience when they deliver their babies," a rep said in a statement. "Lilly Pulitzer carries through their mission to this most-special experience with their focus on empowerment and wellness of women and girls."

New moms will also be gifted a Lilly Pulitzer tote bag, robe and swaddle set, so their little one can don the iconic prints starting on "day one."