Lilly Ghalichi is a mom to a mini makeup maven!

The Shahs of Sunset alum and eyelash entrepreneur, 35, welcomed her first child with husband Dara Mir on Sunday, Sept. 30, she announced on Instagram Monday.

“Alara Mir ❤️ Born 9/30/18. Our hearts are so full. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. 💄,” Ghalichi captioned a series of hospital photos featuring the new family of three.

“Wearing the ‘MILF’ Lash during delivery by @LillyLashes from the ‘Living Your Best Life Collection’ ✨,” the new mom added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Lilly Ghalichi and family

Lilly Ghalichi and daughter Alara Lilly Ghalichi Mir/Instagram

Lilly Ghalichi and family Lilly Ghalichi Mir/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: All the Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Debut This Year

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2017, first announced their baby on the way in March. Two months later, Ghalichi announced they were expecting a baby girl.

“Baby (and Daddy’s lol) first makeup party!! Thrilled to announce my husband and I are expecting our first child. I have shared so many different stages of my life with you all, from starting my first business, to being on a television show, heartbreaks, finding my true love — and now, I get to share the most special chapter of all with you, motherhood,” Ghalichi said in her baby announcement.

During her pregnancy, the makeup mogul shared many updates on her baby bump, including a glamorous maternity shoot at nine months pregnant.

Dara Mir and Lilly Ghalichi Lilly Ghalichi/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals



In May, Ghalichi opened up about her (short) pregnancy journey in a YouTube vlog.

“My husband and I decided to start having children and our goal was to be pregnant around April or May 2018. So it’s January 2018 and we decide, ‘Maybe we should start trying.’ The doctors told us a woman takes on average four to six months. A lot of our friends had difficulties getting pregnant so we didn’t want to wait too long. But, well, we got pregnant! One try!” she said.

“It was really that easy for us. We are so blessed and fortunate. For so many women it is difficult. I was 34 at the time and I was scared. I found out I was pregnant while my husband was out of town. I could not believe it when I was looking at the test,” she recalled.

RELATED: Shahs of Sunset‘s Lilly Ghalichi Is Married

Though Ghalichi has been sharing pregnancy posts on social media, her husband has not.

“He is a very private person. It’s so refreshing to be with somebody that doesn’t care about social media, that doesn’t care about celebrities [and] is just a complete opposite from a world that I came from,” she previously told The Daily Dish.

“In that world, there are so many fake people. There’s so many users,” Ghalichi continued. “You never really know people’s intentions and with him you don’t even have a shred of doubt because he doesn’t have these things. He doesn’t care about these things.”