Lilly Ghalichi Shows Off 4-Week Post-Baby Body: 'My Skin Looks Like a Water Bed'

Lilly Ghalichi is making her return to the gym after giving birth to daughter Alara!

On Wednesday, the Shahs of Sunset alum, 35, showed off her post-baby body in a series of videos shared on Instagram Story.

“I’m officially back to reality,” Ghalichi said in her mirror selfie videos, dressed in all-black workout clothes.

“This is what I look like four weeks after delivery. I have gained a total of 40 pounds during my pregnancy. All of it came off naturally. I haven’t dieted or exercised, except for 15 pounds,” the eyelash entrepreneur explained in another video.

“As you can see I’m noticeably fuller and rounder. My skin is also kind of loose, it kind of looks like a water bed,” she said.

Ghalichi welcomed her first child with husband Dara Mir on Sept. 30, sharing hospital photos of the new family of three on social media.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2017, first announced their baby on the way in March. Two months later, Ghalichi announced they were expecting a baby girl.

On Monday, the new mom shared a YouTube vlog about her labor.

Included in the birth video was footage from Ghalichi’s pregnancy, including the moment she told her husband they were going to be parents and the ultrasounds from their doctor’s appointments.

Moments before giving birth, Ghalichi showed videos of herself and her glam squad as she pushed through her contractions. “You are everything we’ve ever dreamed of,” the couple said to their newborn baby girl.