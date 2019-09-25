This Award-Winning Baby Carrier Is Majorly Marked Down Right Now — but Not for Much Longer

Image zoom Walmart

Becoming a first-time parent (or even a second-time or third-time parent) can be overwhelming and expensive. On top of mentally preparing yourself for your new bundle of joy, there are probably a million different things you have to buy before your baby arrives. And, of course, you want the best of the best for your little one — but the best rarely comes cheap and can be difficult to find with so many products on the market. From a closet full of clothing ranging from newborn sizes up to 12 months to gentle nursing tools and state-of-the-art strollers, gadgets, and more, the list can really add up.

That’s why we’re always on the hunt for those pricey baby items with stellar reviews that are marked way down. And thanks to Walmart’s Best of Baby Month sale, you can get a bunch of those name-brand, best-selling products for a fraction of the cost — one of them being the LILLEbaby Airflow Baby Carrier. Over 1,100 customers have left this baby carrier a five-star review, raving about how comfortable, cool, and functional it is (for both themselves and their babies).

The LILLEbaby carrier is designed with 3D mesh material that allows air to flow more easily so you and baby can stay cool and comfortable throughout the day. It comes complete with a mesh-line waistband and padded shoulder straps to make carrying your little one even easier. What’s also great about the award-winning LILLEbaby Airflow Baby Carrier is that it has more carrying positions and features than any other option on the market. Even better? The carrier normally costs $125, but for a limited time, you can snag the mist grey carrier for $81, the aqua blue carrier for $90, and the hot pink carrier for $99.

Walmart’s Best of Baby sale ends on September 30, so don’t wait too long to make the move on this comfy baby carrier.

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! LILLEbaby Airflow Baby Carrier in Mist, $81.25 (orig. $124.99); walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! LILLEbaby Airflow Baby Carrier, $89.94–$99 (orig. $124.99); walmart.com