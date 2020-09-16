C Is for Country will follow Lil Nas X and Panini the pony, who has the same name as one of the rapper's hit songs

Lil Nas X Drops Children's Book C Is for Country : 'Best Kids' Book of All Time'

Lil Nas X has an exciting — and unexpected — new project coming.

The 21-year-old "Old Town Road" rapper announced on Tuesday that his upcoming children's book, C Is for Country, will be released on Jan. 5, 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’m dropping the best kids' book of all time soon!" the star wrote on Twitter, adding to his followers that he "can't wait to share it with you all."

The children's book, which is being published under Random House Kids, a division of Penguin Random House, is currently available for preorder online.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to the Random House Kids' website, the plot of the book, targeted for kids ages 3 to 7, will follow Lil Nas X and Panini the pony — who shares the same name as one of the rapper's hit songs — "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown."

Illustrated by Theodore Taylor III, the children's book will also include "plenty of hidden surprises for Nas' biggest fans," the website says.