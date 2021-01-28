C IS FOR COUNTRY is a children's alphabet book that follows the star and his pony, Panini

Lil Nas X Becomes a New York Times Bestseller for What He Called the 'Best Kids Book of All Time'

Lil Nas X has a new title under his belt.

Earlier this week, the Grammy-winner, 21, was named a New York Times bestseller for his children's book, titled C Is for Country.

On Instagram Jan. 5, the music maker (né Montero Hill) announced that the novel, which teaches children the English alphabet, was available for purchase. In a tweet he shared in September ahead of its release, Lil Nas X dubbed his work, "The best kids book of all time."

X joins the likes of fellow stars including Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah, Demi Moore, Mindy Kaling, Gabrielle Union, Tyra Banks, Andy Cohen and more who have received the coveted title. His book was published under Random House Kids, a division of Penguin Random House.

Random House Kids' official website says the book tells the story of an animated Lil Nas X and Panini the pony (which is named after his popular sandwich-titled song) "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown." C Is for Country is geared towards little ones who are ages 3 to 7.