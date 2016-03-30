Life with Teens: Hannah Storm Reveals 'There's a Day Where You Do Hear I Hate You'

Hannah Storm admits raising teenagers can be difficult.

“When she’s a teenager it’s going to be just like this,” Storm joked with new mom Coco Austin in PEOPLE’s Mom Talk series after Austin, who welcomed 4-month-old daughter Chanel in November, reveals she hasn’t “had a true breaking point yet … because it’s so new.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom

Says Storm: “I think, honestly, when they’re teenagers I think it gets to be really hard because there’s a day where you do hear, ‘I hate you.’ ”

“And then at the end of the day it’s like, ‘Wow. I’m really sorry I was like that,’ ” the ESPN SportsCenter host, who has three daughters, explains.

Hearing those words, Storm, 53, admits it’s “kind of heartbreaking,” but you also “get really pissed off at the same time.”

“So you’re really upset and you’re mad,” she says.